A day after Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, his father Balkaur Singh has said officers who made public the orders regarding the withdrawal of security cover be held accountable.

He has written to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA). Sidhu's father also demanded the case be investigated by a sitting judge of the high court and sought an apology from the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP).

Link to gang rivalry?

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district. The attack took place a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Moose Wala's cousin and a friend, who was travelling in a jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

CCTV footage from news agency ANI shows two cars tailing Sidhu’s vehicle moments before it was shot down in Mansa, Punjab.

Hours after the murder, Hours after the murder, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and claimed the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi gang . A Canada-based Goldy Brar has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the murder, as per police.

The DGP said the name of Moose Wala’s manager, Shaganpreet, had figured in the murder of youth Akali leader VickPunjay Middukhera last year. Shagunpreet had fled to Australia. Moose Wala's murder appeared to be in retaliation for Middukhera’s murder, the top police officer said.

What Sidhu's father said

Sidhu’s father alleged that his son used to get threatening calls from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

“My son left with his friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh in a Thar car. He did not take the bulletproof Fortuner and the two guards with him. I followed him in another car with the two armed personnel,” News 18 quoted the father as saying in his complaint.

Punjab govt takes actions

CM Bhagwant Mann has sought clarification on the DGP's statement linking the murder to a gang war. He also ordered an inquiry into the decision to reduce Sidhu Moose Wala's security cover.

The Punjab government has requested the Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the high court.

"The state government will fully cooperate in the investigation. No culprit will be spared," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, a three-member SIT has been constituted by Pardeep Yadav, the Inspector General of Police of Bathinda range, to ensure an effective and speedy investigation of the murder. The team includes SP (investigation) Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP (Investigation) Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh, and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

Congress blames AAP for murder

Congress sought the dismissal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the killing of Moose Wala. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has questioned the reduced security.

From politicians to Bollywood celebs, many react to Sidhu's death

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has expressed shock and said nobody involved would be spared.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) also took to Twitter to condemn Moose Wala's demise.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said Moose Wala's murder within hours of the AAP government withdrawing his security once again showed a complete collapse of law and order in Punjab. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed shock.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Stunned by the shocking death of #SidhuMoosewala. May Waheguru give his loved ones strength in their hour of grief. RIP departed soul 🙏 Still trying to wrap my head around this one."

Comedian Kapil Sharma also expressed his sadness for losing a "great artist."