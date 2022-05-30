Hours after the murder, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said the killing seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry and claimed the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A Canada-based Goldy Brar has reportedly claimed the responsibility for the murder, as per police.
#WATCH | Punjab: A CCTV video shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead in Mansa district. pic.twitter.com/SsJag33XHb— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022
Punjab Govt will request Chief Justice of Punjab & Haryana High Court to get the case inquired into by the sitting judge of the HC: Chief Minister's Office pic.twitter.com/ktUxzC29wv— ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022
I'm shocked beyond belief and expression. We have lost a promising star in the @INCIndia , Sidhu Mooseewla. He was showered with bullets in Mansa just 2 days after @BhagwantMann govt withdrew his security. @AAPPunjab govt has lost moral authority. It must be DISMISSED.— Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (@RajaBrar_INC) May 29, 2022
I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm.— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022
CPI(M) condemns the cold blooded killing in Punjab of Sidhu Moosewala, a well known and popular singer and member of Congress party. He was shot dead within a day of the publicised withdrawal of his security by the AAP government. pic.twitter.com/7QysIiGDlZ— CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) May 30, 2022
Shocked to hear about Sidhu Moose wala! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.#SidhuMooseWala— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 29, 2022
Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt— Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022