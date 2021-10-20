Shreeji International sets up manufacturing plant in Dubai 

Shreeji International -- a leading food and agri-business company from India-- expands its geographical location and enters the Dubai market. The company is eyeing to increase its reach in the middle east, South Africa and the European market with this strategic expansion, it said in a statement.

The company's customer base includes multi-billion giants to small sector companies. This expansion will further increase their reach to far-flung regions, the company said.

The global investments in the food and agribusiness sector have witnessed threefold growth since 2004. As per a report published by McKinsey, the sector witnessed an increased global investment of more than $100 billion. Dubai is an important player in the food and agri sector due to its advanced infrastructure. Agriculture in the United Arab Emirates is projected to register a CAGR of 3.2 percent from 2021-2026.

The company said that it is all set to be a part of this growth story.

Shreeji International said it has a presence in eight countries and clocks more than $25 million in turnovers. Setting up the production unit in Dubai will give it access to the middle east, South Africa and European markets.

Shail Suresh Thakker, founder of Shreeji International said, “We are in a very interesting era, where agriculture and food industry is concerned. A lot of innovations, technological advancements and infrastructure development is happening. With the set up of India-UAE's $7 billion “Food Corridor” Project, both countries will witness a lot of employment generation and an increase in food yields. It is the right time to enter the Dubai market. We have a plethora of agricultural products in our offerings like pulses, beans, flour, dry fruits, raisins, and spices. Apart from this, we are also into forestry products. We plan to increase more agricultural and forestry products to our kitty and also provide products meeting global standards.”

The company is eyeing a $200M turnover by 2027 and would further substantiate its position as a segment leader. Currently in Dubai, Shreeji International said it follows a B2C model, processes the product and sells it from various retail stores. But in India, it follows majorly B2B model.