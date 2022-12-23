Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days

The Delhi court also approved the city police's request to collect Aaftab Amin Poonawala's voice sample. Poonawala is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He had requested for a copy of The Great Railway Bazaar, a railroad odyssey by Paul Theroux, which was granted.
A Delhi court on Friday, December 23, extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of slaughtering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by 14 days. Through a video conference, Poonawala — who is accused of strangling Walkar and dismembering her body — was brought before the court. Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala’s judicial custody till January 6.
Additionally, on Friday the court approved the city police's request to collect Aaftab Amin Poonawala's voice sample. The court said that the voice sample test will take place on Monday (December 26) morning at the CBI headquarters.
Furthermore, the Forensic Science Laboratory is expected to provide the Delhi Police with Aaftab Poonawala's narco test results in connection with the murder. The narco test report is ready, according to the officials, and the investigating officer has been requested to pick it up. The blood samples found at Poonawala's home, according to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, were Walkar's, they said.
The DNA evidence will prove to be a crucial piece of information in the case, according to police sources.
After allegedly strangling Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and stored them in his home's 300-litre refrigerator for about three weeks before disposing of them over the course of several days all around the city.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
