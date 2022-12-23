English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homeindia News

Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days

Shraddha Walkar murder: Poonawala's judicial custody extended by 14 days
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Dec 23, 2022 5:42:48 PM IST (Published)

The Delhi court also approved the city police's request to collect Aaftab Amin Poonawala's voice sample. Poonawala is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He had requested for a copy of The Great Railway Bazaar, a railroad odyssey by Paul Theroux, which was granted.

A Delhi court on Friday, December 23, extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of slaughtering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, by 14 days. Through a video conference, Poonawala — who is accused of strangling Walkar and dismembering her body — was brought before the court. Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore extended Poonawala’s judicial custody till January 6.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

Year ender 2022 | SBI, ICICI and other large banks rise like the phoenix

IST3 Min(s) Read

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

Omicron new variant in India: What are high-risk states up to

IST5 Min(s) Read

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

A fresh Covid wave: Let's spruce up our health ecosystem in no time

IST4 Min(s) Read

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

The three probable scenarios for Gold in 2023, according to Quantum AMC

IST2 Min(s) Read


Additionally, on Friday the court approved the city police's request to collect Aaftab Amin Poonawala's voice sample. The court said that the voice sample test will take place on Monday (December 26) morning at the CBI headquarters.
Also read: 16 Army soldiers dead, 4 injured after accident in North Sikkim; Rajnath Singh expresses grief
Furthermore, the Forensic Science Laboratory is expected to provide the Delhi Police with Aaftab Poonawala's narco test results in connection with the murder. The narco test report is ready, according to the officials, and the investigating officer has been requested to pick it up. The blood samples found at Poonawala's home, according to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, were Walkar's, they said.
The DNA evidence will prove to be a crucial piece of information in the case, according to police sources.
Poonawala is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He had requested for a copy of The Great Railway Bazaar, a railroad odyssey by Paul Theroux, which was granted.
After allegedly strangling Walkar on May 18, Poonawala sawed her body into 35 pieces and stored them in his home's 300-litre refrigerator for about three weeks before disposing of them over the course of several days all around the city.
Also read: Jammu and Kashmir police says two killed in assault by mentally unsound man in Anantnag
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

DelhimurderShraddha Walkar

Previous Article

These defence stocks will benefit from the ministry's Rs 84,328 crore capital procurement proposals

Next Article

Rate of agri development must be doubled in UP to make it a growth engine: Yogi Adityanath