Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aftab demands law books, warm clothes in jail as his custody gets extended News

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aftab demands law books, warm clothes in jail as his custody gets extended

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.COM  Jan 10, 2023 12:56:02 PM IST (Updated)

The court has directed authorities to provide Poonawala with warm clothes, ANI reports. The accused has also demanded some law books to study.

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday extended judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days. Poonawala has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.
On December 26, the accused was taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory here to record his voice sample after police came across an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard fighting with Walkar.
The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.
Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by four days.
He was arrested on November 12 and has been kept in a separate cell and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.
(Edited by : Ayushi Agarwal)
First Published: Jan 10, 2023 12:10 PM IST
Tags

Aaftab Amin PoonawalaDelhimurderSaket CourtShraddha Walkar

