Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aftab demands law books, warm clothes in jail as his custody gets extended

Delhi's Saket court on Tuesday extended judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala for the next 14 days. Poonawala has been accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and dismembering her body.

The court has directed authorities to provide Poonawala with warm clothes, ANI reports. The accused has also demanded some law books to study.

Poonawala was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla in the court lock up.

On December 26, the accused was taken to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory here to record his voice sample after police came across an audio clip in which he was purportedly heard fighting with Walkar

The court extended his judicial custody for 14 days and directed the prison authorities to provide him with warm clothes.

Earlier on December 6, the court had extended Poonawala’s judicial custody by four days.

He was arrested on November 12 and has been kept in a separate cell and is under 24-hour CCTV monitoring.