Shoot at sight orders issued in Manipur amid violence between tribals, Meitei community

After taking stock of the situation from Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to chief ministers of neighbouring states. Retired IPS officer Kuldiep Singh, a former CRPF chief, has been appointed security advisor by the Manipur government.

The Manipur government on Thursday issued 'shoot at sight' order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed to contain widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur. The Army also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flared up once again, a defence spokesperson said.