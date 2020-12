Shloka and Akash Ambani have become parents to a baby boy in Mumbai, a spokesperson of the Ambani family said today.

"Nita and Mukesh Ambani are delighted to become grandparents for the first time, as they welcomed the great grandson of Dhirubhai and Kokilaben Ambani," the statement said.

"Both mother and son are doing well. The new arrival has brought immense joy to the entire Mehta and Ambani families," the statement added.

The previously low-profile Shloka Mehta -- daughter of diamantaires Russell and Mona Mehta -- has since her marriage gathered a large following for various reasons, from her fashion sense to philanthropic work.

Shloka is the co-founder of ConnectFor, that helps volunteers seeking to help in different fields with their innovations to reach out to NGOs. She has been serving her father's firm as the director since 2014.

The two childhood friends got married in March 2019 in what was a prominent affair studded with a galaxy of corporate leaders, politicians, Bollywood stars, and other notable personalities.