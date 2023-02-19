Shivsrushti theme park based on Shivaji Maharaj inaugurated in Pune

A brainchild of Padma Bhushan awardee late Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, this unique historical theme park based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, being developed at Ambegaon in Pune city at Rs 438 crore, aims to give an immersive experience to visitors. The entire project will be carried out in four phases and spread over 21 acres of land.

Union home minister Amit Shah inaugurated the first phase of 'Shivsrushti', a historical theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, in Pune on Sunday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

The Maharashtra government has planned a grand three-day celebration on the birth anniversary of the warrior king. The festival began on February 18 at Shivneri Fort in Pune, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj.

Maharashtra | Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of Shiv Srishti, a theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj, in Pune. During this, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present with him.

About Shivsrushti

A brainchild of Padma Bhushan awardee late Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, this unique project, being developed at Ambegaon in Pune city at Rs 438 crore, aims to give an immersive experience to visitors. The entire project will be carried out in four phases and spread over 21 acres of land.

From featuring scenes from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life in various art forms, including his miraculous escape from Agra presented using 3D technology, to highlighting the glory of forts that were an integral part of the Maratha Empire, the first phase of 'Shivsrushti' near Pune is set to project various aspects linked to the warrior king.

Jagdish Kadam, trustee of the Shivchhatrapati Pratishthan said that Shah will inaugurate the key element of the first phase, 'Sarkarwada', the main structure of the project reflecting the architecture of the 17th Century.

Kadam said Sarkarwada comprises exhibition galleries, including 'Durg Vaibhav' (glory of forts), where stories about different forts like Devagiri, Purandar, Vishalgad, Panhalgad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Sindhudurg and Sinhagad would be unfolded through an audio-visual medium.

"Sarkarwada also features a section titled 'Escape from Agra', where visitors will be able to witness the historical tale of how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje left Agra. The story is told using 3D technology," he said.

Vineet Kuber, another trustee of the Pratisthan, said one more feature of the theme park is that visitors will be able to listen to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj through a 3D hologram projection system.

"The story of his coronation will also unfold in a special section. Two other exhibition galleries 'Ranangan', where an array of weapons used during the times of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be displayed, and 'Enemies of Shivaji Maharaj' are added attractions for the visitors in Sarkarwada. Sarkarwada also houses an administrative centre, research library, and multipurpose hall," he said.

Kuber said the next phase of the project, 'Raj Sabha' and 'Rang Mandal', will have an inbuilt auditorium, screening the history of the Sahyadri mountain range and pre-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj era through an audio-visual medium, 'Bhavani Mata Temple' on Pratapgad, 'Rajwada', 'Machi', 'Attraction Centre', 'Konkan' and 'Amphitheatre'.

