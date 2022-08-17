Shivamogga violence: Section 144 imposed, security heightened in Udupi — Top developments

By CNBCTV18.com

Security has been heightened in Udupi district in Karnataka following communal tension prevailing in the neighbouring Shivamogga district amid the ongoing poster row. One group wanted to tie a picture of DV Savarkar on a high mast light pole, the other planned to install a picture of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan leading to a tense situation in Shivamogga during Independence Day celebrations.

In the clashes, a 20-year-old man named Prem Singh was stabbed, the police said. Four people were arrested in connection with the killing.

In Udupi, the police have deployed a tight security cover near the Brahmagiri circle where a banner of Savarkar has been displayed as part of the Independence Day celebrations. The banner depicted Hindu Rashtra' with Veer Savarkar and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being described as revolutionaries, who earned freedom for India.

Here are the top developments:

# The government and police officials have brought the situation under control. Schools and colleges reopened today, says BJP MLA from Shivamogga, KS Eshwarappa.

# Congress in Udupi district requests police and district administration to remove Savarkar posters installed on the backdrop of Independence Day celebrations.

# More than 1000 police personnel deputed in Shivamogga. Section 144 is imposed till August 18.

# A flex of VD Savarkar which was put near Ashoka road in Tumkur on August 15 was torn by some unidentified people. "We have registered a case and a further probe is underway," said Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, SP, Tumakuru.