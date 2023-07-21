Priest sent to 14-day judicial custody after Shivamogga police register POCSO case for sexually abusing minor

1 Min Read
The minor girl is from the Banjara community and is a student at the college where the priest Father Francis Fernandes was teaching. After being sent to 14-day judicial custody, members of the Banjara community staged a protest outside the Shivamogga police station against the church priest.
A church priest in Shivamogga, Karnataka, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl. The Shivamogga police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the priest.
On Friday, July 21, the Banjara community staged a protest outside the police station against the priest.
The priest was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody for two weeks. The college where the priest was teaching is affiliated with the church.
First Published: Jul 21, 2023 11:12 AM IST
