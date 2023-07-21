CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeindia NewsPriest sent to 14 day judicial custody after Shivamogga police register POCSO case for sexually abusing minor

    Priest sent to 14-day judicial custody after Shivamogga police register POCSO case for sexually abusing minor

    Priest sent to 14-day judicial custody after Shivamogga police register POCSO case for sexually abusing minor
    1 Min Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Jul 21, 2023 11:19:48 AM IST (Updated)

    The minor girl is from the Banjara community and is a student at the college where the priest Father Francis Fernandes was teaching.  After being sent to 14-day judicial custody, members of the Banjara community staged a protest outside the Shivamogga police station against the church priest.

    A church priest in Shivamogga, Karnataka, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl. The Shivamogga police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the priest.

    The minor girl is from the Banjara community and is a student at the college where the priest Father Francis Fernandes was teaching.
    On Friday, July 21, the Banjara community staged a protest outside the police station against the priest.
    The priest was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody for two weeks. The college where the priest was teaching is affiliated with the church.
    First Published: Jul 21, 2023 11:12 AM IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    KarnatakaPOCSO Act

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Tax Talks | 28% GST on Online Gaming — here's a former taxman's clarification on why it is needed

    Jul 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Tax Talks | How to save tax on 'long term capital gains' on sale of property and shares — explained 

    Jul 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    54th Year of Moon Landing | Lunar race is buoyant again after more than half a century

    Jul 20, 2023 IST7 Min Read

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Zoomed Out | Amendments in MOOWR Scheme — here's a viability assessment of the changes by Deloitte experts

    Jul 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X