Former Chief Minister of Maharsahtra Uddhav Thackeray and other members of the Thackeray family including MNS president Raj Thackeray and nephew Nihar Thackeray have been invited for the programme. Several central ministers, MPs from Maharashtra and popular sports personalities have received the invitation.

A portrait of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray will be unveiled at the Vidhan Bhavan on his 97th birth anniversary on January 23. The portrait will be showcased in the central hall of the state assembly, reported the Times of India. The portrait will be unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

According to Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, one of the four oil paintings commissioned will be chosen. This will be an apolitical programme where we will pay tributes to Balasaheb and his service to the state and the country,” the speaker was quoted saying.

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and other members of the Thackeray family including MNS president Raj Thackeray and nephew Nihar Thackeray have been invited for the programme. Several central ministers, MPs from Maharashtra and popular sports personalities have received the invitation.

The unveiling of the portrait will be carried out in the presence of Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Ambadas Danve, Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil, Council Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, and Principal Secretary of the legislature Rajendra Bhagwat, reported Deccan Herald.

The portrait of Bal Thackeray has been painted by artist Chandrakala Kadam. It was commissioned after Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis assumed office in June 2022 following the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

A memorial of the Shiv Sena supremo is being built at the mayor’s bungalow at Shivaji Park Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray, in November last year, said that 58 percent of the construction has been completed and the memorial will be opened by the end of 2023. He added that the memorial will highlight the Shiv Sena’s history and Bal Thackeray’s speeches, according to NDTV.