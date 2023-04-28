Shirdi Saibaba temple to be closed indefinitely from May 1: Here’s why

The closure of the Shirdi Saibaba temple will potentially affect lakhs of devotees who visit the temple every year. The shutdown may also have a significant impact on the local hotels, restaurants, and shops, which are heavily dependent on tourists.

The Saibaba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, is set to go on an indefinite shutdown from May 1. An ‘indefinite bandh’ of the famous shrine, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad, has been called by the temple administration over the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the temple premises.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, the apex body managing the Saibaba temple, has taken the decision to protest the government’s move to deploy CISF at the temple. The shutdown will continue until a resolution is reached.

As per a DNA report, the temple administration believes that the CISF, which safeguards industrial installations, metro stations, and airports, is not equipped to handle the security needs of the temple.

The CISF was deployed at the Shirdi airport in 2018, and now the government has decided to give the responsibility of safeguarding the Saibaba temple to the Central force.

Till now, Maharashtra Police was responsible for maintaining the security of the temple. However, the temple administration claims that the CISF lacks the appropriate training and experience to manage the security needs at the temple.

The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust supervises the management of the temple. It operates over various departments which involve distributing free meals, accommodation, providing amenities, and running charitable schools and colleges.

The closure of the Shirdi Saibaba temple will potentially affect lakhs of devotees who visit the temple every year. The visits are planned well in advance due to the rush and those who have already booked for travel and accommodation arrangements may face difficulties if the temple is closed for a long time.

The shutdown may also have a significant impact on the local hotels, restaurants, and shops, which are heavily dependent on tourists.

Shirdi is a small town in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, which is home to the prominent temple of Sai Baba. It draws millions of people annually from various religious backgrounds from across the globe.