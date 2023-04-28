English
Shirdi Saibaba temple to be closed indefinitely from May 1: Here's why

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 28, 2023

The closure of the Shirdi Saibaba temple will potentially affect lakhs of devotees who visit the temple every year. The shutdown may also have a significant impact on the local hotels, restaurants, and shops, which are heavily dependent on tourists.

The Saibaba temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, is set to go on an indefinite shutdown from May 1. An ‘indefinite bandh’ of the famous shrine, which attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad, has been called by the temple administration over the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the temple premises.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, the apex body managing the Saibaba temple, has taken the decision to protest the government’s move to deploy CISF at the temple. The shutdown will continue until a resolution is reached.


As per a DNA report, the temple administration believes that the CISF, which safeguards industrial installations, metro stations, and airports, is not equipped to handle the security needs of the temple.

