  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India
India

Shipping ministry cuts port tariff by 60-70% for cruise ships

Updated : August 14, 2020 05:00 PM IST

The port charges for a cruise ship will be charged at $0.085 per GRT (Gross Registered Tonnage) instead of $0.35 of current rate.
The ports will not charge any other rate like berth hire, port dues, pilotage, passenger fee, among others.
Cruise ships making 1-50 calls per year will get 10 percent rebate, those making 51-100 calls per year to get 20 percent rebate and above 100 calls per year to get 30 percent rebate.
Shipping ministry cuts port tariff by 60-70% for cruise ships

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91% to Rs 15 crore

Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91% to Rs 15 crore

MRF Q1 profit falls 95% at Rs 13 crore

MRF Q1 profit falls 95% at Rs 13 crore

Anchanto receives $12.1 million in ongoing Series C funding round

Anchanto receives $12.1 million in ongoing Series C funding round

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement