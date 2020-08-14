India
Shipping ministry cuts port tariff by 60-70% for cruise ships
Updated : August 14, 2020 05:00 PM IST
The port charges for a cruise ship will be charged at $0.085 per GRT (Gross Registered Tonnage) instead of $0.35 of current rate.
The ports will not charge any other rate like berth hire, port dues, pilotage, passenger fee, among others.
Cruise ships making 1-50 calls per year will get 10 percent rebate, those making 51-100 calls per year to get 20 percent rebate and above 100 calls per year to get 30 percent rebate.