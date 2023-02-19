Shinde faction purchased the Shiv Sena name a symbol in a Rs 2000 crore deal, says Sanjay Raut

This is for the first time the Thackeray family has lost control of the party founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that a “deal of Rs 2000 crore” was done to purchase the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow symbol.

“I have informed the nation with my tweet. The way our symbol & Shiv Sena’s name has been taken is not just, it's a business deal for which Rs 2000 cr worth of transactions are done within 6 months. And this is my initial estimate: Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut,” Raut said in an interview with ANI.

The MLA Sada Sarvankar, from the camp of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, dismissed the claim and asked, "Is Sanjay Raut a cashier?"?"

A tweet from Raut claimed the Rs 2,000 crore was a preliminary figure and was 100 percent accurate. Additionally, he told reporters that a builder close to the ruling dispensation provided him with this information.

Rajya Sabha member said he would soon disclose proof for his claim. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday today ordered that the party name "Shiv Sena" and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Election Commission said MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 percent of votes polled in favour of the 55 winning Shiv Sena candidates in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Uddhav Thackeray faction's MLAs got 23.5 percent of votes polled in favour of the winning Shiv Sena candidates, the three-member Commission said in a unanimous order.

Further the Election Commission observed that the current constitution of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) is undemocratic. It said the party has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. "Such party structures fail to inspire confidence."

Shinde described the EC verdict as a "victory of truth and people as well as blessings of Balasaheb Thackeray" while Sanjay Raut, who is with Thackeray, said the Commission decision to recognise the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena was a "murder of democracy" and his party will "go to the people."

This is for the first time the Thackeray family has lost control of the party founded in 1966 by Balasaheb Thackeray on the principles of justice for the sons of the soil.

Uddhav Thackeray faction spokesperson, Anand Dubey, said, "The order is what we had suspected. We had been saying that we don't trust the EC. When the matter is sub-judice before SC and no final decision has been taken, this haste by EC shows it works as a BJP agent under Central Govt. We condemn this."

Meanwhile the former Maharashtra Chief Minister is expected to approach the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision to recognise the Eknath Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena, as per new report by PTI.