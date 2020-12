An 11-year-old boy died and many others were hospitalised with intestinal infection in Kerala’s Kozhikode, triggering panic in the district.

The infection has been caused by highly-contagious Shigella bacteria. However, the state’s health department said that situation is under control now and various preventive measures have been taken to deal with the infection.

All you need to know about Shigella bacterial infection:

Symptoms:

The symptoms of this intestinal infection caused by Shigella bacteria include diarrhoea, stomach pain, cramps, fever and vomiting. One of the main symptoms is traces of blood or mucus in the stool. The symptoms may take seven days to fully appear after exposure.

According to reports, children under 10 are most susceptible to contract the infection

Source of Infection:

Shigella usually spreads through food and water, which are contaminated to some extent by human excreta. The infection can also spread due to the consumption of stale food.

What Medical Experts Say

The infection is treatable by antibiotics and there is no vaccine to prevent the infection. Medical experts say sanitisation methods must be followed with proper waste management to prevent the infection/

Steps Taken by State Government

District health authorities have collected water and food samples for testing and organised several medical camps. Chlorination of wells in the region is also being done. The state government has asked people to maintain personal hygiene and drink boiled water.