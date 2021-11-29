Shashi Tharoor's selfie with six women MPs with 'attractive place to work' tweet sparks row

Who says the Lok Sabha isn’t an attractive place to work? With six of my fellow MPs this morning: @supriya_sule @preneet_kaur @ThamizhachiTh @mimichakraborty @nusratchirps @JothimaniMP pic.twitter.com/JNFRC2QIq1— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 29, 2021
You are demeaning their contribution in parliament and politics by make them an object of attraction. Stop objectifying women in parliament. https://t.co/RGdie3rPpJ— Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) November 29, 2021
Incredible that someone as exposed to equality discourse as @ShashiTharoor would attempt to reduce elected political leaders to their looks, and centre himself in the comment to boot. This is 2021, folks. https://t.co/aPJ3NK4sCW— Karuna Nundy (@karunanundy) November 29, 2021
The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit. I am sorry some people are offended but i was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is. https://t.co/MfpcilPmSB— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 29, 2021