The Indian government just let go ₹7 Lakh in GST to save a child’s life

Shashi Tharoor shared the heart-warming story of Baby Niharika who was helped by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to get a GST exemption for cancer medication.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared a ‘Feel Good’ story on Tuesday of Baby Niharika who received help from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to get a GST exemption of Rs 7 lakh on cancer medication upon the MP’s request. Tharoor shared images of the letter he sent to the Finance Minister and an account of swift actions that helped the patient get medications in time.

Tharoor said that he was approached by the young couple requesting his intervention. He mentioned that they needed an additional Rs 7 lakh for GST which they could not afford.

Tharoor wrote to Finance Minister Sitharaman on March 15 seeking her help to exempt them from the GST on humanitarian grounds.

In the letter, Tharoor wrote that he had received from the parents of baby Niharaka who has been diagnosed with High-Risk Neuroblastoma (Stage IV), a rare form of cancer.

He further mentioned that the patient has completed certain stages of treatment but there is still a significant risk of a potential relapse.

The doctors had suggested immunotherapy treatment for her, particularly the administering of Dinutuximab Beta (Qarziba), which is an extremely expensive medicine with each dose currently imported at a price of Rs 10 lakhs per vial.

He stated that the total cost of the immunotherapy cycle would approximately be Rs 63 lakhs and the parents have raised the majority of these funds through crowdfunding and donations.

However, the GST levied on these imported medicines amounted to a further burden of several lakhs of rupees, which the parents cannot afford.

Therefore, Tharoor on the parents’ behalf requested a waiver of the additional GST, given the genuine humanitarian nature of this case and the life of a young child that can be saved.

However, there was no reply from the FM and the couple approached Tharoor again on March 26 asking for his help as the injection was stuck at Mumbai airport customs due to non-payment of GST.

ALSO READ |

Tharoor revealed that he called FM Sitharaman directly and informed her that the baby depended on her exercising her authority immediately because the drug was perishable and would expire soon.

He mentioned that the Finance Minister was sympathetic and within half an hour her PS, Sernya Bhutia, informed Tharoor that she had spoken to the Chairman of the Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs.

Within the next ten minutes, Chairman Vivek Johari asked Tharoor for more documentation and by 7 pm on March 28, the exemption was granted.

Tharoor further thanked the Finance Minister and said her team has reaffirmed his faith in government, in politics, and in humanity.