The Supreme Court today refused relief to JNU student Sharjeel Imam who was seeking for FIRs across 5 states to be consolidated, and for a probe by a single investigative agency.

Sharjeel Imam is facing charges of sedition for allegedly “promoting enmity”, culminating in riots in and around the Jamia University. After the Delhi Police registered an FIR against him, police in states of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh also undertook similar action.

Sharjeel, represented by Siddharth Dave, argued that he was facing multiple prosecutions for the same alleged offence. He argued that instead of multiple proceedings, the SC should consolidate the multiple proceedings against him into a single probe. He also prayed a single investigative agency to be tasked with conducting the probe.

He said similar reliefs were allowed to journalist Arnab Goswami.

Goswami had been confronted with complaints and FIRs in various states for making allegedly defamatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi. Goswami claimed that FIRs against him were being registered in various Congress-ruled states and suggested this was a "calculated, comprehensive offensive" against him.

The SC had allowed the journalist the relief of staying proceedings in all states, except for Maharasthra.

But the apex court did not look too kindly on Imam’s plea. The SC observed that it saw no wrong with the filing of FIRs if the police were in the know of some cognizable offence.