Shardiya Navratri 2022: Check start and end date, day-wise colours and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini During Shardiya Navratri, devotees worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga.

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in India. The nine-day festival is celebrated with much fervour and joy and the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped during this period. There are four types of Navratri -- Sharad Navrati, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Navratri, and Ashadha Gupta Navratri. The one celebrated during the months of September and October is called Sharad Navratri.

Start Date and End Date of Sharad Navratri 2022:

This year Shardiya Navratri starts on September 26, and it will conclude on October 5.

Day Wise Colours

Day 1: On the first day of Navratri, Maa Shailaputri is worshipped and the colour of the first day of Navratri is white.

Day 2: On the second day, Maa Brahmacharini is worshipped and the colour of the second day of is red.

Day 3: On the third day, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped and the colour for the third day of Navratri is royal blue.

Day 4: On the fourth day, Maa Kushmanda is worshipped and the colour of the fourth day of Navratri is yellow.

Day 5: On the fifth day, Maa Skandmata is worshipped and the colour for the fifth day of Navratri is green.

Day 6: On the sixth day, Maa Katyayani is worshipped and the colour for this day is grey.

Day 7: On the seventh day, Maa Kaalratri is worshipped and the colour of the day is orange.

Day 8: On the eighth day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped and the colour for the eighth day of Navratri is peacock green.

Day 9: On the ninth day, Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped and the colour for the ninth day of Navratri is pink.

History and significance

Navratri celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga against the demon Mahishasura and symbolises the victory of good over evil in Hinduism. It is said that during this time, Goddess Durga fought the demon Mahishasur for nine days until beheading him on the 10th day, which is celebrated as Vijayadashami.

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees fast to get Goddess Durga's blessings, and on the last day, they hold a puja and break their fast.