Sharada Navratri 2022: Wishes, shloka and messages to share with family and friends

Mini On the occasion of Navratri, here are some messages and wishes that you can send to your friends, family and more.

Sharada Navaratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals of the year. The festival is celebrated over nine nights and ten days with festivities varying across the entire country. The festival is celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashvin, and is an auspicious time.

Navratri celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga against the demon Mahishasura, who she fought for nine days until beheading him on the tenth day, which is celebrated as Vijayadashami. The festival is to celebrate the triumph of good over wickedness. During this period, devotees fast to get Goddess Durga's blessings and on the last day hold a puja to break their fast.

Have a blessed Navratri! May the Goddess bless you and your family.

Wishing you a Happy Navratri! May the nights be full of celebrations and happiness.

May the nine avatars of Goddess Durga shower you with nine blessings.

Happy Navratri to everyone. May we all find happiness in our devotion to Maa Durga.

Wishing a cheerful Navratri to you, praying for Maa Durga to guide, protect, and bless you.

Happy Navratri! May Goddess Durga give you all the happiness!

Puja Mantra for nine days of Navratri

Let us bow our heads in devotion to Maa Durga. Happy Navratri and warm wishes on Durga Puja.

On the occasion of Navratri, I pray that you are only surrounded by the best of the people and positivity.

This Sharada Navratri, I pray that all your problems disappear and you enjoy with your near and dear ones.

Shloka for Navratri

Ya devi sarva bhutesu, shanti rupena sansitha,

Ya devi sarva bhutesu, shakti rupena sansthita,

Ya devi sarva bhutesu, matra rupena sansthita,

Namastasyai, namastasyai, namastasyai, namo namaha!