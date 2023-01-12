Yadav was rushed to a hospital unconscious and unresponsive. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm.

Sharad Yadav, a seasoned politician and former leader of the JD(U), passed away suddenly on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Dharad Yadav through a social media post.

Yadav passed away while receiving treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

Yadav was rushed to the emergency room unconscious and unresponsive, according to a statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.

Yadav served in a number of key positions under Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. The socialist leader recently merged the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with the Loktrantik Janata Dal (LJD), a party he launched in 2018.

He was a product of the movement started by Jayaprakash Narayan in the 1970s. Yadav established the Janata Dal (United) in 1997 after severing his ties with the Janata Dal.

Sharad's claim to the JD(U) was invalidated in 2017 when the Election Commission recognised the faction headed by Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar.

After Kumar filed a petition accusing him of engaging in "anti-party activities," he was later disqualified from the Rajya Sabha and removed from party leadership posts. Following his breakup with the JD(U), Yadav floated the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed his grief over the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former minister.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of leader stating that "he strengthened the politics of equality."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed grief on Yadav’s demise.