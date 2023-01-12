English
india News

Former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav passes away at 75

Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jan 12, 2023 11:44:28 PM IST (Updated)

Sharad Yadav, a seasoned politician and former leader of the JD(U), passed suddenly on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Dharad Yadav through a social media post.

Yadav passed away while receiving treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.
Yadav was rushed to the emergency room unconscious and unresponsive, according to a statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute.
"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed his grief over the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former minister.
First Published: Jan 12, 2023 11:34 PM IST
