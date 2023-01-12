Yadav was rushed to the emergency room unconscious and unresponsive, according to a statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Sharad Yadav, a seasoned politician and former leader of the JD(U), passed suddenly on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Dharad Yadav through a social media post.

Yadav passed away while receiving treatment at the Fortis Hospital in Gurugram.

"On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 pm," the statement said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed his grief over the death of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former minister.