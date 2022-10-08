    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    india News

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends

    

    Sharad Purnima 2022: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends
    By CNBCTV18.com

    This year Sharad Purnima, which is also known as Kojagari Purnima, will fall on October 9

    One of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, Sharad Purnima is the full moon day in the month of Ashwin. It is believed that on this day of the Hindu calendar that 16 kalas come out on the moon. This year Sharad Purnima, which is also known as Kojagari Purnima, falls on October 9.
    The full moon of Ashwin Shukla Paksha will start at 3:41 am on Sunday, October 9, and end the next day October 10, at 2:25 am. Some Bengalis celebrate Lakshmi Puja on this day.
    Here is a look at some of the wishes, quotes and messages that one can share with family and friends on the auspicious occasion Sharad Purnima.
    May this auspicious festival bring happiness and merriment to all of you. May Goddess Lakshmi bless you with good fortune and happiness!
    May the nectar from heaven fill your life and heart with eternal joy. Have a wonderful Sharad Purnima.
    Warm wishes on Sharad Purnima. May the softness of moonshine bring along happiness, health and joy in your life.
    May there be happiness and glory surrounding you and your loved ones with the blessings of Maa Laxmi. Wishing a blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to you.
    Happy Sharad Purnima! We wish this auspicious festival brings happiness to all of you.
    Wishing a very Happy Sharad Purnima to you and your family.
    May Maa Lakshmi bestow you with the best of health, wealth and happiness. Warm wishes on the auspicious occasion of Sharad Purnima.
    May you be blessed with prosperity and warmth. Happy Sharad Purnima.
     
    (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
