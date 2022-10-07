    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sharad Purnima – Date, muhurat, history and significance

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    The festival of Sharad Purnima is supposed to mark the end of the monsoon or the Varsha Ritu in the subcontinent and the proper start of autumn or the Sharad Ritu.

    Sharad Purnima is the harvest festival that is celebrated on the full moon during the holy month of Ashwin in the Hindu lunar calendar.

    The festival is supposed to mark the end of the monsoon or the Varsha Ritu in the subcontinent and the proper start of autumn or the Sharad Ritu.

    The holy day is associated with both Lord Krishna and the Goddess Lakshmi. The festival is celebrated in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

    Date

    This year, Sharad Purnima will fall on October 9. The timings of the full moon begin from October 9 at 3:41 am to October 10 at 2:25 am. The moon will rise at 5:58 pm on October 9.

    Significance

    Full moon nights hold importance in Hindu beliefs but Sharad Purnima is the most important full moon of the year. It is believed that on Sharad Purnima all 16 Kalas of the moon are revealed, which results in the moon rays being associated with healing properties.

    Also known by many other names, such as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima, many people cook kheer and keep it under the moonlight during Sharad Purnima. This kheer is consumed the next day.

    Apart from the worship of the moon, Lord Krishna and Goddess Lakshmi are also worshipped with offerings of kheer and flowers.

    Various regions celebrate Sharad Purnima in their own way but the worship of the Goddess Lakshmi is an integral part of the festivities.

    (Edited by : Anand Singha)
