homeindia News

Former law minister Shanti Bhushan passes away at 97
By Anand Singha  Jan 31, 2023 9:39:27 PM IST (Updated)

Bhushan was a prominent figure in the Indian political and legal landscape, serving as the Law Minister of India from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai Ministry.

Shanti Bhushan, a former Law Minister and a senior advocate at the Supreme Court of India, passed away at the age of 97 on Tuesday, January 31. Bhushan was a prominent figure in the Indian political and legal landscape, serving as the Law Minister from 1977 to 1979 in the Morarji Desai Ministry.

In 1980, Bhushan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and remained a member until 1986. He was also a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which was formed in 2012.
Throughout his career, Bhushan was known for his activism and strong stance against corruption. He took up several causes of great public interest and was a vocal champion of civil liberties.
His son, Prashant Bhushan, is a lawyer and an activist.
Bhushan's most notable contribution to Indian politics and law was representing Raj Narain in a legendary case in Allahabad High Court, which resulted in the unseating of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1974.
This landmark case remains one of the most significant events in Indian political history.
First Published: Jan 31, 2023 8:33 PM IST
