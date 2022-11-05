Homeindia news

Fire breaks out in Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express coach

Fire breaks out in Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express coach

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

The fire broke out around 8.45am. The fire was extinguished, parcel van had been detached and the train left the Nashik Road station at 11.57am.

A fire broke out in the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express' parcel van on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 8.45am at Nashik Road station. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Recommended Articles

View All

Fresh round of crypto job cuts: Dapper Labs, Galaxy Digital, Crypto.com among firms looking to downsize

IST4 Min(s) Read

Elon Musk justifies removing half of Twitter's workforce, says severance 50% more than legally required

IST4 Min(s) Read

Start-ups that automated customer support during COVID-19 are reaping the rewards today

IST4 Min(s) Read

“Yes men” reshuffle in Chinese Communist Party has all the arms targeted at India, Taiwan and Tibet

IST5 Min(s) Read

The Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar informed that all passengers were safe, the fire had been extinguished and the parcel van had also been detached from the train, following which it had left the station at 11.57am.

The parcel van is the coach that is next to the train's engine. The train was plying from Shalimar in West Bengal to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station.
The fire's cause is yet to be ascertained.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FireIndian railway

Previous Article

Independent India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away in Himachal

Next Article

Gujarat Elections 2022: Congress announces first list of 43 candidates; ex-MLAs, sitting RS member among nominees