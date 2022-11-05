Fire breaks out in Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express coach

By CNBCTV18.com

The fire broke out around 8.45am. The fire was extinguished, parcel van had been detached and the train left the Nashik Road station at 11.57am.

A fire broke out in the Mumbai-bound Shalimar Express' parcel van on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 8.45am at Nashik Road station. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Central Railway's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar informed that all passengers were safe, the fire had been extinguished and the parcel van had also been detached from the train, following which it had left the station at 11.57am.

The parcel van is the coach that is next to the train's engine. The train was plying from Shalimar in West Bengal to Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus station.

The fire's cause is yet to be ascertained.