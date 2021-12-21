Severe cold wave conditions in Delhi, Rajasthan and other northern states this week

Several northern states, including Haryana, and Rajasthan as well as the national capital have seen significant drops in temperature. Weather agencies have warned that these conditions are likely to persist this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold wave conditions are expected to persist in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. These regions are likely to experience bitterly cold conditions.

If the minimum temperature in the plains plummets below 4 degrees Celsius, IMD declares it a cold wave. The mercury dropped to 3.2 degrees Celsius in some parts of the national capital on Monday, bringing down Delhi's temperature significantly.

Dense fog is also expected in parts of Haryana and Punjab along with regions in western Rajasthan from December 23 to 25.

The temperature in the national capital is expected to drop even further over the next few days, with the cold wave expected to end by the weekend. Foggy conditions are also expected to reduce visibility in several northern states.

Meanwhile, two western disturbances are expected to bring light to moderate rainfall and snowfall to the western Himalayan region between December 22 and 25, according to the IMD.

Cold wave conditions are also expected in states like Maharashtra, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand till Wednesday. The weather office also predicts a cold wave in parts of Chhattisgarh and Odisha till Thursday.

While a cold wave warning has been issued in several states for the next few days, the weather agency has predicted that temperatures will rise after that. It is also possible that some states will see precipitation this week.