Several peacocks found dead in Madurai village; probe on

The majestic peacocks, known for their vibrant colours and graceful movements, have been revered in Indian culture for centuries. The male bird's beautiful plumage has made it the target of poaching. A recent incident in Tamil Nadu has once again brought attention to the issue of poaching and illegal hunting of these birds.

On March 7, several peacocks were found dead in Poolankulam village, in Madurai district. A case has been registered. The Madurai Wildlife Range Officer told news agency ANI that the investigation is underway. Whether the birds were hunted for their feathers, meat, or other highly valued parts remains unclear. Such cases usually entail an autopsy to reveal if the creatures have been poisoned.

Being the national bird of India, the peacock comes under Section 51 (1-A) of Schedule I of the Wild (Life) (Protection) Act, 1972. Poaching the bird can result in up to 7 years of imprisonment along with a minimum fine of Rs 10,000.

Peahens are hunted for their meat, oil and legs– all believed to have medicinal properties or health benefits. Peacocks, on the other hand, are killed for their feathers, ornamental purposes, and herl fibres.

This is not the first time the state has faced such a problem, as peacocks have been previously hunted and killed for their feathers and meat. In 2022 alone, at least 22 of these birds died due to poisoning in Tamil Nadu. Most such cases go unreported since the birds' habitat is widespread, and they are killed outside protected areas. The incident highlights the urgent need for stricter laws and enforcement to protect these beautiful birds from illegal activities.