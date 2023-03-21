Breaking News
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
Setback for Popular Front of India as UAPA Tribunal upholds ban by Centre

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Mar 21, 2023

Last year, the Central government issued an order banning the organisation and its allied outfits for a period of five years with immediate effect on September 28. The Centre took this action after raids on the offices of PFI and the residences of its members across the country.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) Tribunal headed by Delhi High Court judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday upheld the ban imposed by the Central government on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its involvement in anti-national activities.

Once an organisation is banned under the UAPA, a tribunal is set up by the government to adjudicate whether there is sufficient ground for the decision.
It came in the wake of allegations that the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) besides PFI have close links with many terrorist organisations.
The government order had said that some of PFI's founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
