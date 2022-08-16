By Ashmit Kumar

Mini The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) had moved the division bench of the Delhi High Court against the levy of service charge at restaurants. On July 20, the court stayed the CCPA guidelines barring levy of service charges.

The Delhi High Court, while hearing the case related to the levying of service charges at restaurants, said if restaurants are worried about staff, then they should increase salaries or raise the prices of food on the menu.

The court observed that the service charge may seem like a government levy for consumers. A common man can think that the service charge is mandated or levied by the government like a tax, it said.

The court also questioned whether consumers can be compelled to pay service charges. It also asked why restaurants are not considering other avenues like raising the salaries of employees. "Why can they raise prices, but not raise salaries," the court asked.

Last month the Delhi High Court while issuing notice on the petition challenging the guidelines, stayed the order issued by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) restraining the levying of service charges by restaurants and hotels.

Also Read | CCPA's latest guidelines and how to raise a complaint

CCPA, which comes under the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has challenged this decision.

Meanwhile, restaurants argued that if customers agree to order food after seeing on the menu that a service charge will be levied, they then enter into a private contract with the restaurant.

The court questioned this approach, asking about those who are not familiar with the law and decide to walk in. The Delhi High Court asked, "Can consumers be compelled to pay a service charge?"

Also Read | Consumer Affairs Ministry to soon bring out policy paper to check fake reviews for e-commerce websites

"Why don't eestaurants increase prices? If restaurants are worried about staff, then increase salaries," the court said adding that the "common man may perceive it as government levy".

The Delhi High Court will now hear the case on August 18.

The CCPA, which was established under the Consumer Protection Act 2019, had issued the guidelines after taking note of many grievances registered on the NCH regarding restaurants and hotels levying service charge on consumers.