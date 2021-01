A day after five people were killed in a massive fire at the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, the vaccine manufacturer has stated that production of BCG and Rota vaccines will be impacted in the future due to the financial losses that it had suffered.

"Serum Institute of India (SII) officials cited that they have suffered financial losses due to the fire that broke in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune and this will impact the production of BCG and Rota vaccines in the future," SII statement told ANI.

Serum Institute of India (SII) officials cited that they have suffered financial losses due to the fire that broke in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune & this will impact production of BCG & Rota vaccines in the future: SII statement to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

The fire broke out in one of the under-construction buildings at the Special Economic Zone in SII's Manjri plant on January 21. A few hours after the incident, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, had tweeted, "There would be no loss of COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at Serum Institute of India."

I would like to reassure all governments & the public that there would be no loss of #COVISHIELD production due to multiple production buildings that I had kept in reserve to deal with such contingencies at @SerumInstIndia. Thank you very much @PuneCityPolice & Fire Department — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 21, 2021

The Manjri plant, where the fire broke out, is about 3km from the SII’s main plant at Hadapsar where the Covishield vaccine is being manufactured. The company also announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each of the families of the victims, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norm. The company had tweeted a statement from Cyrus S Poonawalla, Chairman & Managing Director of Serum Institute of India, which read: "Today is an extremely sorrowful day for all of us at Serum Institute of India. Regrettably, there were losses of lives in the fire that broke out in our under installation facility...situated at the Special Economic Zone at Manjri. We are deeply saddened and offer our condolences to the families of the departed. In this regard, we will be offering a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to each of the families, in addition to the mandated amount as per the norms."