Delhi-National Capital Region in past month has been home to 11 low to moderate tremors of magnitude between 2.3 to 4.5 on Richter scale. Delhi lies in Zone 4 and Zone 5, which are sensitive for such seismic activity.

Some geologists have interpreted the earthquakes as a potential sign of a bigger quake brewing, reports Express. This has led to panic and fear among the residents in the capital city.

CNBC-TV18 reached out to Dr B K Bansal, director – National Centre for Siesmology, to understand if these reports hold truth or is it a cause of worry for North India.

Dr Bansal said that presently there is no scientific technique available anywhere in the world which can give location, magnitude or time for a major or any kind of earthquake. Until you can quantify on the three parameters - when, where and how big the earthquake can be – there is no forecast.

Areas like Himalayas , where the entire region is seismically active , earthquakes may occur, but the prediction of any kind again isn’t possible.

Prof Pankaj Agarwal, head of department of earthquake engineering , Roorkee tells CNBC-TV18 that minor earthquakes are natural phenomenon in seismic active areas and have occurred in various places in the country. But no future prediction can be made on basis of past earthquake events.

What causes an earthquake?

Earthquakes are result of sudden release of stored energy in Earth crust that causes seismic waves. When rocks underground break suddenly , the seismic waves make the ground shake. When that happens at the bottom of sea , it can create massive waves called tsunamis.

Earthquake prediction – difficulty or impossibility ?