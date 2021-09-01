September likely to see above normal rainfall, says IMD

By end of the season, monsoon is likely to be around 96 percent of the long period average for the country as a whole, India Meteorological Department's DS Pai said.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on September 1 downgraded its June-September forecast to 96 percent against its earlier forecast of 101 percent.

The weather body defines average or normal rainfall as between 96 percent and 104 percent of a 50-year average of 88 cms (34 inches) for the four-month season beginning June.

In an interview with Manisha Gupta, DS Pai of IMD said August was not good for monsoon with around 25 percent deficiency.

"The month of August has seen a deficiency of around 25 percent. Region-wise also, North West India and Central India have got deficiency of more than 30 percent,” Pai said, adding that central India received 40 percent deficient rainfall while the South peninsula witnessed 10 percent deficient rainfall.

However, East and North East India have got rainfall of more than 100 percent, Pai said. “So overall August was not so good. So the total deficiency from June 1 to August 31 is around 9 percent for the country as a whole," he said.

He expects September to see above normal rainfall at 110 percent of long period average. He said by end of the season, monsoon is likely to be around 96 percent of the long period average for the country as a whole.