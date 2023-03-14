Senior journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik passes away at 78

Vaidik was healthy in general and had even gone to Delhi on Monday. However, the doctors have suspected heart attack to be the possible cause of death, his personal assistant Mohan said. According to Vaidik's Twitter handle, his mortal remain will be kept at his residence Gurugram for the last darshan, from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday. The last rites will take place at Lodhi Crematorium, New Delhi on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Senior journalist and renowned expert on international affairs Ved Pratap Vaidik passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 78. He fainted in the bathroom of his residence in Gurugram in the morning and was declared dead by the doctors later, according to his private assistant.

"The senior journalist fainted in the bathroom at his Gurugram house in the morning and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead," his private assistant Mohan told PTI.

Vaidik was healthy in general and had even gone to Delhi on Monday. However, the doctors have suspected heart attack to be the possible cause of death, Mohan said.

According to Vaidik's Twitter handle, his mortal remain will be kept at his residence Gurugram for the last darshan, from 9 am to 1 pm on Wednesday. The last rites will take place at Lodhi Crematorium, New Delhi on Wednesday at 4 pm.

Twitter was flooded with condolences on his demise. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to the veteran journalist on his official Twitter handle.

श्री वेद प्रताप वैदिक जी एक प्रखर पत्रकार एवं स्तंभकार थे जो अपनी लेखनी से समसामयिक विषयों पर अपनी बेबाक़ राय रखते थे। राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय विषयों पर भी उनकी गहरी पकड़ थी। उनके निधन से हिन्दी पत्रकारिता में एक रिक्तता आयी है।उनके परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ।ॐ शांति। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 14, 2023

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Vaidik was a fearless journalist.

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार वेद प्रताप वैदिक जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। बेबाक पत्रकार के रूप में वे हमेशा याद रखे जाएँगे। व्यक्तिगत रूप में वे मेरे अच्छे मित्र थे, उनका निधन पत्रकारिता जगत के लिए बड़ी क्षति है। भगवान दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें और परिजनों संबल दें। ॐ शांति — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 14, 2023

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "I am shocked by the news of the demise of senior journalist, writer-intellectual and my good friend Ved Pratap Vaidik ji.” ”Vaidik ji was well-versed in the affairs of Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan. We used to talk about these issues often. I express my condolences to the bereaved family," Ramesh said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also tweeted paying condolences. ”Received the sad news of the demise of senior journalist Dr. Ved Pratap Vaidik ji. I pray to God to grant the departed soul a place in his holy feet and strength to the family members to bear this deep sorrow. Om Shanti,” Chauhan wrote.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said Vaidik’s death was a loss to Hindi journalism.

”Chief Minister Shri @bhupeshbaghel expressed deep condolences on the sudden demise of senior journalist. He said that Vaidik ji was a moving school of journalism. His demise has caused irreparable loss to Hindi journalism,” the Chhattisgarh chief minister’s office tweeted.

Born on December 30, 1944 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Vaidik was a fearless Hindi journalist who worked with the Press Trust of India: for a decade as the Founder-Editor of its Hindi news agency ’Bhasha’. He also held the position of editor (views) at Navbharat Times of the Times Group. He was also the last chairperson of Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan, an organisation working to protect the rights of Indian languages.

Vaidik’s love for Hindi language can be gauged from the fact that in 1957, at the age of just 13, he did a ’Satyagraha’ for Hindi and stayed in Patiala jail. He was also well-versed in Russian, Persian, German and Sanskrit languages.

Vaidik pursued Ph.D. in International Politics from Jawaharlal Nehru University's School of International Studies, and did research at New York's Columbia University, London's 'School of Oriental and African Studies' and Afghanistan's Kabul University among others.

In 2014, Vaidik was embroiled in a controversy when he interviewed terrorist Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of Mumbai terror attack, during his visit to Pakistan. The issue of his visit to Pakistan was also raised in Parliament. However, defending his meeting with Saeed, Vaidik had then said that being a journalist, he had interviewed Saeed and it was his duty.

Vaidik, who will be remembered for setting new standards for Hindi journalism, is survived by a son and a daughter.

Vaidik had been writing columns on burning national and international issues in various national newspapers. And a day before on March 13 also, he wrote an article titled ’Samlaingik Vivah: Barbadi ka Rasta’ (Same-sex marriage: Path to ruin) for Hindi daily ’Naya India’ which was published on Tuesday.

He was also honoured with various awards including Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Shikhar Samman.

In the last 60 years, he has written thousands of articles and his articles on Indian politics and international politics are published in around 200 state and foreign newspapers every week.

