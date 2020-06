The Western and Central Railway resumed select Mumbai local train services from Monday for "essential staff as identified by the state government".

Up to 73 pairs of suburban services, which include eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road, will run from Monday, said Western Railway in a statement, adding that maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, with some also running up to Dahanu Road.

These trains will operate from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with a 15-minute interval.

The services operating over WR will be fast local trains between Churchgate and Borivali but will be running as slow beyond Borivali.

The services resuming on CR include 200 trains (up and down). Up to 130 trains will run between CSMT and Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane while the remaining will run between CSMT and Panvel. These trains too will run as fast trains and halt at major stations only.

"The arrival and departure train timings arriving at CSMT suiting to the duty shifts i.e. 7 hrs, 9 hrs, 10 hrs, 15 hrs, 21 hrs, 23 hrs. Departing from CSMT suiting to the duty shifts i.e. - 7 hrs, 9hrs, 15 hrs, 18 hrs, 21 hrs, 23 hrs," a statement issued by Central Railway read.