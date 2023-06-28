Sedition law required for integrity of country, says Law panel chief

In its report submitted to the government in May, the 22nd Law Commission headed by Justice Awasthi supported retaining section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with safeguards to prevent its misuse.

Law Commission Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi batted for sedition law and said it is required for the integrity of the country.

"Sedition law is the need of the hour. We examined the usage of law and it is much needed considering the current condition of the country. From Kashmir to Kerala and from Punjab to North East, if you see the situation, you'll see it's required for the integrity of the country," Justice Awasthi told ANI.

He said that special laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the National Security Act operate in different fields and do not cover the offence of sedition and therefore, the specific law on sedition needed to be there too.

In its report submitted to the government in May, the 22nd Law Commission headed by Justice Awasthi supported retaining section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with safeguards to prevent its misuse.

The recommendation triggered a political uproar with several opposition parties alleging that it was an attempt to stifle dissent and voices against the ruling party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in 2024.

The BJP government said it will take an "informed and reasoned" decision on the Law Commission report after consulting all stakeholders and that the recommendations were "persuasive" but not binding. The Congress, on the other hand, alleged that the government wants to make the sedition law more "draconian".

According to existing provision of section 124A, punishment can be up to three years imprisonment, with or without fine, which may go up to imprisonment for life, with or without fine.

With inputs from PTI