Sedition law required for integrity of country, says Law panel chief

In its report submitted to the government in May, the 22nd Law Commission headed by Justice Awasthi supported retaining section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) with safeguards to prevent its misuse.

Law Commission Chairman Justice Rituraj Awasthi batted for sedition law and said it is required for the integrity of the country.

"Sedition law is the need of the hour. We examined the usage of law and it is much needed considering the current condition of the country. From Kashmir to Kerala and from Punjab to North East, if you see the situation, you'll see it's required for the integrity of the country," Justice Awasthi told ANI.