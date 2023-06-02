Sedition law in India to remain, but with amendments: Law Commission recommendations

The Law Commission of India on Friday backed up the sedition law, recommending its retention within the Indian Penal Code, but with a few tweaks. It submitted its recommendation on the "Usage of the Law of Sedition" in a letter dated May 24 to the Central government.

The report was addressed to Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The commission is of the view that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) needs to be retained, though certain amendments may be introduced. They highlighted the need for greater clarity regarding the interpretation and usage of the provisions of sedition.

Recommending that the Centre should issue model guidelines to curb misuse of the said provision, the Law Commission has asked for amendments to Section 124A based on the Supreme Court's rationale in the "Kedar Nath Singh versus Bihar" judgement in a case from 1962, where the top court had upheld the law penalising sedition.

Another suggestion put forth by the commission is to bring the scheme of punishment provided under Section 124A in line with other offences under Chapter 6 of the IPC.

The Law Commission of India added that the Centre needs to provide requisite procedural safeguards before an FIR under Section 124A is filed. This is similar to Section 196(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code on prosecution for offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offences.

It also recommended the extension of the maximum jail term under the sedition law from three years to seven years.

Suspended on May 11, 2022, by the Supreme Court, Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code lays down the punishment for sedition. It is defined as "overt conduct, such as speech or organisation, that tends toward rebellion against established order."

The law has historically been used to suppress political dissent under the British Raj against freedom fighters such as Lokmanya Tilak and Mahatma Gandhi.

The Supreme Court, in 2022, temporarily put the law on hold, observing that it had been misused by governments to quash dissent. The law was not in time with the times, the court held.