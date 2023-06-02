Sedition law in India to remain, but with amendments: Law Commission recommendations

The Law Commission of India on Friday backed up the sedition law, recommending its retention within the Indian Penal Code, but with a few tweaks. It submitted its recommendation on the "Usage of the Law of Sedition" in a letter dated May 24 to the Central government.

The report was addressed to Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The commission is of the view that Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) needs to be retained, though certain amendments may be introduced. They highlighted the need for greater clarity regarding the interpretation and usage of the provisions of sedition.