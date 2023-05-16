English
Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express becomes faster, will get extra coaches

By CNBCTV18.com May 16, 2023 1:37:01 PM IST (Published)

The Secunderabad-Tirupati-Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2023. The revised travel time will come into effect from Wednesday, May 17.

Indian Railways has taken a significant step towards improving the travel experience of passengers by reducing the travel time of the 13th Vande Bharat Express train, running between Secunderabad and Tirupati. The semi-high-speed train, which operates between temple town Tirupati and Secunderabad will now complete its journey in just 8 hours and 15 minutes, compared to the earlier total duration of 8 hours and 30 minutes.

The revised travel time will come into effect from Wednesday, May 17. Previously, the train was scheduled to complete the distance in 8 hours and 30 minutes. To further enhance passenger comfort and accommodate the growing demand, the Indian Railways has also increased the passenger capacity of the train by adding 8 additional coaches to the Vande Bharat Express.
The distinctive Vande Bharat train has gained immense popularity among passengers. With the reduced travel time and additional coaches, now more passengers can be accommodated in the train.
