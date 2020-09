Updates: The below copy has been updated with comments from the Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police said it has not imposed any fresh restrictions as part of a Section 144 order it issued today.

"The Mumbai Police order is an extension of existing orders and all exemptions under Unlock which will be applicable in Mumbai City upto 30th September will continue," the police said, soon after an order went viral that was construed as imposing fresh restrictions on movement.

Below is the text of the order that was issued today:

The order prohibits "any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places, or gathering of any sort anywhere, including religious places subject to the conditions given."

"All movement of one or more persons in the areas designated as "Containment Zone" by the Municipal Authorities is prohibited, except for essential activities, supply of essential foods and medical emergencies," the order said.

Emergency duties: government/semi-government agencies and their officials on duty

An establishment providing essential services like: Food, vegetables, milk supplies, ration and grocery stores Hospitals, medicines, pharma and related establishments, pathology medical nursing colleges Telephone and internet services Electricity, petroleum oil and energy-related Banking, stock exchange. Clearing corporation. depositories stockbrokers and SEBI registered participants operating through these institutions IT and IT-enabled services and data centres providing services for critical national and international infrastructure and needed for the above essential and emergency services. Services providing home delivery of food, groceries and essential commodities E-commerce activity for essential and non-essential items and materials Drinking water supply and maintenance Godowns and warehousing related to all of the above. Trucks/Tempos carrying goods and manpower related to the above services.



Besides, the order said all movement of one or more persons in the city for non-essential activities is prohibited, except for:

- Activities mentioned above

- Activities exempted by Maharashtra government's Unlock guidelines for September.