Days after the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader, a man was hacked to death in Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru. Police said he was attacked with a "lethal weapon by a group of youth" and a case was filed at Surathkal police station.

What happened

According to police, the incident happened around 8 pm on Thursday. "A 23-year-old boy (named Fazil) was brutally attacked by four-five people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying.

He said they are filing a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident. "The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated," police said.

Section 144 imposed and other advisories issued

1. Section 144 has been imposed in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe, Panambur, "in view of the sensitivity of the situation in important areas under Mangaluru city commissionerate". Large gatherings in these areas have been prohibited, as per reports.

2. All wine shops under the commissionerate limits will be closed for July 29.

3. All Muslim leaders have been requested to perform their prayers at their homes, "in the larger interest of the law & order of every locality".

4. Police have appealed to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups.

What is Section 144

This section under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area. It also restricts carrying any sort of weapon in that area where it has been imposed. As per the law, people can be detained for doing so. The maximum punishment for such an act is three years.

It empowers a district magistrate, a sub-divisional magistrate, or any other executive magistrate empowered by the state government, to issue orders to prevent and address urgent cases of apprehended danger or nuisance.

"No public notice issued or an order made under this section shall remain in force for more than three months from the date on which it is issued or made," the order says. However, the state government can extent the validity for maximum up to six months.

BJP youth wing leader's death