As the cyclone 'Nisarga' is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours, Mumbai Police on Tuesday has announced that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in select areas the city till June 4.

This order will be in force from June 3 till the midnight of June 4.

The order prohibits any presence presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast like beaches, promenades, parks and other such places near the coastline where people may gather.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC.

The storm will cross North Maharashtra and adjoining South Gujarat coast between Harihareshwar and Daman, on June 3 afternoon as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind 100-110 gusting to 120 kmph.

"Cyclonic Storm NISARGA over Arabian Sea. Very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm next 12 hrs," tweeted deputy director general of meteorology K S Hosalikar, IMD, Mumbai, on Tuesday afternoon.