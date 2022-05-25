Section 144 imposed around disputed mosque in Mangaluru; VHP, Bajrang Dal perform rituals near site

Following the discovery of a "temple-like architectural structure" inside the Juma Masjid in Malali, Mangaluru, the authorities imposed Section 144 within 500 metres of the mosque.

Section 144 will remain in effect until May 26 at 8 am.

On April 21, a Hindu temple-like architectural plan was allegedly discovered beneath the Masjid during maintenance work. A Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader hinted about a "Ram Mandir-style campaign" and promised to keep fighting for the property in court.

Mangaluru, Karnataka | Police deployment at Juma Masjid in Malali, Mangaluru as section 144 has been imposed within 500 meters from the worship place till 8 am of May 26th. A Hindu temple-like architectural design was purportedly found underneath the Masjid on April 21. pic.twitter.com/cMsAZjH3eh— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

Also, VHP and Bajrang Dal performed 'Tambula Prashne' ritual at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali today morning. "The district administration is monitoring everything. Section 144 imposed in the area (near Masjid)," said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Karnataka | VHP and Bajrang Dal perform ‘Tambula Prashne’ at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali A Hindu temple-like architectural design was allegedly discovered underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21. pic.twitter.com/QnlXtAV3US— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

The VHP claimed to have discovered "presence of divine Shivasanidya (divine force of Lord Shiva) at the mosque premises" during the Wednesday ritual. They said that the land belonged to Vasu Vadhiraj Matt and that there are other powers in addition to Lord Shiva's, according to a report by news18.com.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner NS Kumar said the situation was peaceful. Hindu organisations held a ritual from 8:30 am to 11 am. "Force is deployed wherever necessary. Villagers ensured no untoward incident will happen. Both parties have agreed to fight the matter in court," Kumar said.