Second earthquake in less than a week hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

1 Min Read
The earthquake in Nicobar Islands occurred around 5.40am, with a depth of 10km. It was of 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, the the National Centre for Seismology reported.
An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit the Nicobar islands today, August 2, the National Centre for Seismology reported.
The earthquake occurred around 5.40am, with a depth of 10km.
No casualties or structural damages have been reported yet.
On Saturday, July 29, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Andaman islands around 12.53am, the National Centre for Seismology had stated. No casualties or damages had been reported.
This story is being updated
First Published: Aug 2, 2023 7:31 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava expects to double car volumes by 2030, hints at more reorganisations | Q&A
Aug 1, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava says growth would not be possible without reorganisation
Aug 1, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Tax Talks | Online Gaming — here's how the new taxation effectively cascades from 28% to over 50%
Aug 1, 2023 IST5 Min Read