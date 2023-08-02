Second earthquake in less than a week hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

By CNBCTV18.com

The earthquake in Nicobar Islands occurred around 5.40am, with a depth of 10km. It was of 5.0 magnitude on the Richter scale, the the National Centre for Seismology reported.

The earthquake occurred around 5.40am, with a depth of 10km. No casualties or structural damages have been reported yet. On Saturday, July 29, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Andaman islands around 12.53am, the National Centre for Seismology had stated. No casualties or damages had been reported. This story is being updated