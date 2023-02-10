Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is “on top of” the Adani-Hindenburg matter, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition filed by advocates Vishal Tiwary and M L Sharma.

The petition sought an inquiry into the scathing Hindenburg Research report on the Adani conglomerate by a committee headed by a retired judge of the apex court.

Noting that investors had lost a lot of money in the stock market rout of Adani group companies following the Hindenburg report, the Supreme Court sought to know how SEBI was ensuring protection of Indian investors.

"You need not tell us what the deficiencies are but tell us where things can be done," the court told SEBI. “Stock market is not a place where only high value investors invest. With changing tax regimes, investments are made by a whole lot of people. Perhaps you can also have a word with Ministry of Finance and experts on finance," the court noted.

“Can we contemplate having an expert committee, possibly from banking, investment area, headed maybe by a wise guiding force in the form of a retired judge? We are thinking aloud. The Solicitor General may suggest," said CJI Chandrachud.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of SEBI, informed the apex court that the market regulator is "on top of the matter".

The court then asked the SG to come with suggestions on Monday on what can be done.

Billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani’s conglomerate has lost more than $110 billion in market value after the Hindenburg report alleged stock manipulation, accounting fraud and money laundering through tax havens on January 24.

Its flagship company Adani Enterprises also withdrew a secondary share offering following the sharp selloff.

The Adani group has refuted the allegations and also said that it was planning to sue Hindenburg.

